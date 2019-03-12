Bill would limit Florida school board members to 8 years

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (AP) — Legislation allowing voters to decide whether to limit Florida public school board members to eight years in office has begun moving in the state Senate.

The proposed constitutional amendment by Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley cleared the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee on Tuesday by a 4-3 party-line vote. It must pass both houses of the Legislature by a 3/5th vote to be placed on the ballot in 2020.

The measure would bring the 358 school board members elected in Florida's 67 counties to the same term limits as the governor and Cabinet and other state elected officials. A Senate staff analysis says if the measure wins final approval, the earliest a school board member could be term limited would be 2028.

A House version is also moving forward in committees.