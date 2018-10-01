Birmingham-Southern president resigns citing health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The president of Birmingham-Southern College, Linda Flaherty-Goldsmith, is stepping down from the post.

A statement issued by the small, liberal arts school says Flaherty-Goldsmith cited health reasons in resigning effective Monday.

This was supposed to be her last academic year at Birmingham-Southern, but she is leaving earlier than expected.

The provost of Birmingham-Southern, Bradley J. Caskey, will take over as interim president.

Flaherty-Goldsmith was appointed president in June 2016 following a career that included administrative positions in the University of Alabama System and at the University of Connecticut.

Birmingham-Southern has about 1,300 students and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.