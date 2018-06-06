Bismarck man arrested near school with gun, drugs sentenced

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man accused of having marijuana and a gun near a school last fall has avoided jail time.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that a judge on Tuesday sentenced 18-year-old Zachary Roller to three years of supervised probation with credit for 16 days spent in custody.

Roller also was ordered to pay $1,025 in court fees, forfeit his handgun and get addiction treatment if it's deemed necessary.

It wasn't clear why Roller was at the school. He was not an enrolled student. He pleaded guilty in May to drug charges, and a weapons charge was dismissed.

