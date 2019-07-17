Black superintendent joins those condemning Trump's tweets

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A black suburban Kansas City school district superintendent who received threats while pushing for racial equity training is condemning President Donald Trump for tweeting that four congresswomen should "go back" where they came from.

Lee's Summit, Missouri, Superintendent Dennis Carpenter said Monday in a tweet that "When we normalize and fail to denounce racist @Twitter rants from the leader of the free world, we shouldn't be surprised that similar lines of thinking show up at the local level. #Sad."

Carpenter is the first black superintendent of the predominantly white district. The district's school board rejected his request for equity training before eventually approving it. At one point, the district's school board president had to apologize for equating the treatment of blondes to the racist treatment of black people.