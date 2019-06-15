Board of Regents set to consider college tuition increases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The board that oversees Tennessee's community and technical colleges is set to consider increases in tuition and fees at its upcoming meeting.

The Board of Regents said it will hold a quarterly meeting at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin. Committees will meet Thursday and the full board will meet the next day.

Earlier this month, the Committee on Finance and Business Operations recommended combined tuition and fee increases averaging 2.45% for the 2019-20 academic year. The recommendations will be considered by the full board on Friday.

Tuition and mandatory fees for an academic year for Tennessee residents would range from $4,504 to $4,588 at community colleges and $3,937 at Tennessee's Colleges of Applied Technology if the board approves the committee recommendations.

Future construction projects also will be discussed.