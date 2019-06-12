Board presents outline of plan to keep high school open

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Benton Harbor school board has presented to state officials the outline of a plan to keep open a high school and prevent a shutdown of the struggling southwestern Michigan district.

The Detroit News reports that board members on Wednesday discussed alternatives to the closing in Lansing.

Citing the district's poor finances and weak academic performance, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration has said it wants the board to close the high school as part of a broader plan to improve local K-8 education. If not, the district could be shut down. A deadline is set for Friday.

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown says state officials look forward to receiving additional information to review by the deadline.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from the school board's president.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/