Bowdoin, UMaine Law School hold commencement

Bowdoin College and the University of Maine Law School are holding commencement exercises.

In keeping with tradition, students are delivering the commencement address at Bowdoin: Jepte (HEP'-tay) Vergara Benitez and Helen Galvin Ross. The 489 graduates on Saturday represent 41 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, in addition to 19 countries and territories.

U.S. District Judge John Woodcock Jr. is delivering an address to law graduates at this year's University of Maine School of Law commencement. All told, 77 degrees are being conferred in the ceremony at Portland's Merrill Auditorium.