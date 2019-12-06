https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/education/article/Brey-s-Irish-lose-Carmody-to-injury-Doherty-to-14885873.php Brey's Irish lose Carmody to injury, Doherty to transfer John Fineran, Associated Press Published 8:21 pm EST, Thursday, December 5, 2019 Most Popular 1 Fairfield man charged with beating, choking woman 2 Autopsy results released as police continue search for Ansonia toddler 3 Kupchick’s first week in office 4 Fairfield Board of Selectmen starts term on bipartisan note 5 Cops: Stamford man caught with 37 bags of crack cocaine 6 Fairfield DPW: Field testing and cleanup will likely exceed $1.8 million 7 One Fairfield restaurant fails November health inspections View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.