Bridgeport schools superintendent announces departure

BRDIGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The superintendent of schools for Connecticut's largest city is leaving her post sooner than expected.

Bridgeport Superintendent Aresta Johnson has announced she is stepping down at the end of July. She was named as superintendent in 2017 and had told the school board previously she would not serve past April 2020.

Johnson did not give a reason for her decision in a resignation letter sent to staff that praised the dedication of teachers.

The Connecticut Post reports that Johnson had been contending with shrinking resources and a school board that often argued during meetings. At least one board member had urged her to resign.

Johnson's predecessor, Fran Rabinowitz, resigned because of what she called a board member's effort to undermine and discredit her.