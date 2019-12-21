Bruner scores 23 as SC Upstate defeats Bob Jones 92-74

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Freshman guard Tommy Bruner scored a season-high 23 points as South Carolina Upstate defeated Bob Jones University 92-74 on Saturday. Bruner, an 11 points per game scorer, made 4 of 8 3-pointers and shot 9 of 16 overall. Everette Hammond had 11 points and seven assists for the Spartans (4-8). Nevin Zink added 10 points. Josh Aldrich had seven rebounds for S.C. Upstate. Kendall Norrington had 15 points for Bob Jones, a Division II member. Nate Ellenwood added 15 points and six rebounds. Daniel Fuller had 11 points for the Bruins.

South Carolina Upstate plays VMI at home on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com