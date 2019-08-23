Bullet fired through Florida preschool classroom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a bullet was fired through the window of a preschool classroom when 11 toddlers were inside.

The Tampa Bay Times reports none of the 2-year-old children were injured Thursday at the preschool of Allendale United Methodist Church. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said the shot appeared to be a stray bullet, likely not directed at the church. An investigation continues.

The pastor Rev. Andy Oliver said the children hardly noticed the shot because it wasn't very loud. It didn't pierce the curtain inside, landing on the windowsill.

The building was placed on lockdown and children were moved to the chapel, where the pastor read them books while parents were alerted.

The school closed Friday and will add more security when it reopens next week.

