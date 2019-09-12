Business under fire for prohibited mascot apparel

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — A Maine business owned by a school board member is under fire after producing and selling apparel featuring a prohibited Native American-themed mascot.

Skowhegan-based School Administrative District 54 voted earlier this year to retire the "Indian" nickname and mascot for its schools. In addition, a new state law prohibits the use of Native American imagery as mascots or nicknames.

On Monday, the Maine Fire Equipment Co., Inc. posted images of apparel featuring "Indian Outlaw" logos in celebration of the high school football team's home opener.

Todd Smith, owner and board member, voted against retiring the "Indians" nickname. He said he's meeting the demand of the market, but admits the demand is decreasing.

Skowhegan hasn't selected a new logo or nickname.