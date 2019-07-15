Butterfly Festival is next month in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee Arboretum Butterfly Festival is offering educational sessions and a butterfly release next month.

The fourth annual festival is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge.

Admission is $5 per car to benefit the UT Arboretum Endowment and ongoing operations. There are additional charges for some activities, including the butterfly release, which is $10 per butterfly. The release will be at noon.

The arboretum's seven miles of self-guided walking tours will also be available for festival visitors.

The festival offers three educational sessions and two viewing tents containing monarch and painted lady butterflies.