California man returns Hawaii library book after 47 years

HONOLULU (AP) — A California man who borrowed a cookbook from a Honolulu library has returned it after nearly five decades.

Hawaii News Now reports Patrick Powers delivered the "Hawaii Cooks" book to the Waikiki-Kapahulu Public Library last week while on vacation in the state.

Powers says he found the book last year in a storage box and decided it was finally time to return it.

He borrowed the book 47 years ago while living in Hawaii. It traveled with him when he later moved to California.

Powers handed the book over with a letter explaining what happened. He also gave the library a newer copy of the book to replace his old, damaged one.

___

