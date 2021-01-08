California's $2 billion plan to reopen schools faces critics

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Most of California’s 6 million public school students have not seen the inside of a classroom in 10 months. Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping his $2 billion plan to resume in-person classes will get schools to reopen quickly.
Newsom’s “Safe Schools For All” plan, officially introduced Friday as part of his 2021 budget, has already faced strong objections from teachers and many of the state’s largest school districts. Critics say the plan’s funding is not sufficient to ensure safety in California classrooms, as COVID-19 case rates and deaths skyrocket, and it risks deepening the inequities that the pandemic has already laid bare.