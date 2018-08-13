California school boards sue over education funding law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California School Boards Association is suing over a provision in the state budget it argues could let lawmakers improperly reduce public school funding.

School funding is determined largely through a law passed California voters in 1988 known as Proposition 98.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, the California School Boards Association argues a budget trailer bill enacted this year by the Legislature and the governor lets lawmakers improperly manipulate the formula used to calculate school funding.

The organization's president Mike Walsh said the bill is lawmakers' latest attempt to reduce funding for public schools.

The state's Department of Finance spokesman H.D. Palmer said he could not comment because the department had not received and reviewed the lawsuit Monday afternoon.