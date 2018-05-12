Cannon named interim president at Georgia Piedmont college

CLARKSTON, Ga. (AP) — The Technical College System of Georgia has named Dr. D. Glen Cannon to serve as interim president of Georgia Piedmont Technical College.

The system, in a news release this week, said Cannon will replace Dr. Jabari Simama, who led the school for six years before being removed in April because of financial aid irregularities.

System Commissioner Matt Arthur says a search for the school's next president will begin immediately.

Cannon previously served as a vice president of administration at Georgia Piedmont. He later became president of Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City, Alabama, but returned to Georgia to serve as president of Gwinnett Technical College. Cannon brings over 30 years of experience in higher education to Georgia Piedmont, having previously held positions in finance, operations and senior management.