Cash bond set for custodian accused of hiding gun in school

Joseph Jay Croal, 25, walks from the Minnehaha County jail to the courthouse in Sioux Falls, S.D., Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Croal was charged with charged with possession of a firearm in a school and false reporting to law enforcement after a loaded gun was found in Career and Technical Education Academy Friday, Aug. 24. (Danielle Ferguson /The Argus Leader via AP) less Joseph Jay Croal, 25, walks from the Minnehaha County jail to the courthouse in Sioux Falls, S.D., Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Croal was charged with charged with possession of a firearm in a school and false ... more Photo: Danielle Ferguson, AP Photo: Danielle Ferguson, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cash bond set for custodian accused of hiding gun in school 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A judge has set a $5,000 cash-only bond for a Sioux Falls high school custodian accused of hiding a gun in the ceiling of a school restroom.

Twenty-five-year-old Joseph Jay Croal is charged with possession of a firearm on school premises and making a false report to authorities.

Deputy state's attorney Brooke Goodale says Croal lied to law enforcement about finding the gun and that Croal had actually hidden the gun in a men's restroom ceiling at the Career and Technical Education Academy.

The public defender's office, which is representing Croal, requested a personal recognizance bond, citing his cooperation with police.

Judge Sara Pokela said the case was "very serious" before handing down a $5,000 cash-only bond Tuesday.

The Argus Leader reports Croal is due back in court next week.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com