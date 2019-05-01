Chicago City Colleges workers strike over contract impasse

CHICAGO (AP) — Clerical and technical staff at the City Colleges of Chicago has walked off the job because of an impasse in contract talks.

About 450 full- and part-time workers have been without a contract for almost three years. Federation of College Clerical and Technical Personnel president Delores Withers said Wednesday the workers aren't going to take not having a fair contract any longer. She says the workers deserve a "livable wage and respect."

In addition to wages, striking workers said they are concerned vacant positions at the colleges aren't being filled, meaning employees are asked to take on extra work.

Spokeswoman Katheryn Hayes says City College is committed to reaching a contract that recognizes the work of its clerical and technical staff.

City Colleges employs about 4,000 faculty and staff and has about 80,000 students.