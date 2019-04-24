Class size reduction gets cut from Nevada education bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The state Assembly has passed an education bill after the measure was stripped of provisions that aimed to reduce class size.

Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson says the amended bill no longer mandates the reduction in class size, but regardless is still a step in the right direction on the issue.

The Assembly passed the bill in a unanimous vote Tuesday.

The original bill brought forward by Assemblywoman Brittney Miller required reductions in class size to meet maximum student-teacher ratios established by the state.

The amended legislation now requires each school district to post online the student-teacher ratio after the start of the school year.

Benitez-Thompson told reporters Wednesday that they want to work toward getting an ideal class size, but setting specific ratios would have required additional schools.