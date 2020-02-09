Classes to continue after fire in UW-Eau Claire building

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire say classes will continue Monday despite a weekend fire that did extensive damage to a second-floor student research lab in Phillips Hall.

Crews from the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the fire early Saturday. No one was hurt.

Crews were able to contain the fire in the Geography and Anthropology Student Research Lab. A commercial cleaning crew began cleaning up hours after the fire was extinguished. The building is open, but one room will remain closed until all cleaning and repairs are complete.

Damage is estimated at about $50,000, WEAU-TV reported.

Phillips Hall was built in the 1960s and does not have a sprinkler system.