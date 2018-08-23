Clovis officials to observe anniversary of library shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Officials in Clovis will hold a moment of silence Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of a fatal shooting inside a city library.

Mayor David Lansford is scheduled to lead the 8 a.m. observance on the south lawn of the Clovis-Carver Library.

A 16-year-old high school student was charged in the shooting that left two librarians dead and four other people seriously wounded on Aug. 28, 2017.

City officials say $30,000 donated after the shooting will go to college scholarships in the names of the two librarians killed — Krissie Carter and Wanda Walters — along with donations to five high school libraries in Curry County in the women's memory.

In addition, portraits of Carter and Walters painted by a local artist will be displayed at the Clovis-Carver Library.