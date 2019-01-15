Coast Guard members invited to free dinner during shutdown

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — A university in Rhode Island is offering a free dinner for U.S. Coast Guard members who are working without pay during the partial federal shutdown.

Roger Williams University says active-duty Coast Guard members in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts and their families are welcome to the Bristol campus Tuesday night.

The university is expecting 75 to 100 people.

The Coast Guard says it has about 330 people in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, including a team in Bristol that maintains aids to navigation.

President Donald Trump has said he's willing to keep the government closed to get funding to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Coast Guard is affected because it's part of the Department of Homeland Security. Other military services are receiving funding through the Defense Department.