College says Archdiocese of New York hid priest's past

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Archdiocese of New York has instituted new review procedures after a California university alleged the diocese lied about past allegations of sexual abuse by an upstate priest.

An administrator at John Paul the Great University in Escondido, California, tells the Middletown Times Herald-Record she was shocked to learn about allegations against the Rev. Donald Timone. She says the archdiocese had provided a letter stating Timone had never been accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Timone was a visiting priest at the university for several years. Lidy Connolly, vice president for administration, says she didn't know the archdiocese reopened a 15-year-old investigation of sexual abuse allegations until she read media reports.

Archdiocese spokesman Joseph Zwilling says Thursday the letter vouching for Timone was a mistake.

Timone couldn't be reached for comment.