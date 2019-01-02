Collins adds Burton, Popovich to new Georgia Tech staff

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia Tech safety Nathan Burton is returning to Atlanta as co-defensive coordinator for new coach Geoff Collins.

Burton, who coached defensive backs for Collins at Temple in 2018, will be in charge of Georgia Tech's safeties.

Collins also has hired Jeff Popovich, who was on Boise State's staff in 2018, to coach cornerbacks and coordinate kickoff and punt coverage.

On Monday, Collins hired offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude and defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker from his previous Temple staff.

Burton played at Georgia Tech from 2001-04 and served as a graduate assistant for the Yellow Jackets under Chan Gailey and Paul Johnson from 2005-08. He was a defensive quality control assistant at North Carolina State in 2017.

Popovich worked with Collins on Florida International's staff in 2010.

