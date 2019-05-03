Colorado Senate OKs updated sex education bill

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Democrat-led Senate has passed a bill to update the sex education curriculum for school districts that offer such education.

Senators voted 21-14 to endorse the bill on Friday, the Legislative session's final day.

The bill adds instruction on sexual orientation, consent, pregnancy outcomes and methods to prevent pregnancy, and sexually transmitted diseases.

It bans excluding discussion of issues pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals.

Parents can excuse a student from sex education.

The bill goes to the House for final consideration.