Commissioner finds superintendent violated election laws

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Political Practices Commissioner Jeff Mangan has determined a school superintendent violated state election laws by soliciting support for two candidates while on the job.

The Missoulian reported Thursday that Mangan determined the violation occurred when Charlo School Superintendent Steve Love in April emailed district staff using his school account to advocate for two school board candidates.

Randy Doty, a critic of the Charlo district's leadership, filed the complaint with the commissioner last month.

Love did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

Mangan referred the case to Lake County prosecutors.

Lake County Attorney Steve Eschenbacher declined to comment. Love could face a fine of up to $500.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com