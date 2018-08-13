Community college pays $75,000 to settle discrimination suit

MOORHEAD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community college will pay a counselor $75,000 to settle a race discrimination lawsuit.

The federal government both sued and settled with Mississippi Delta Community College on Monday on behalf of Pamela Venton.

The college hired Venton as a counselor at its Greenville campus in 2006. The lawsuit says Venton discovered through a 2012 public record request that she was paid less than two other full-time counselors and little more than two half-time counselors. Venton is black and the other counselors were all white.

After meetings with college leaders, the college increased Venton's salary from $40,000 to $51,000, but refused her request for back pay.

Tuesday's settlement provides $30,000 in back pay and $45,000 in compensatory damages.

The college agrees to train people to identify and correct wage discrimination.