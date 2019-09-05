Complaints against a Washington college spark policy changes

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state community college has acknowledged violating its nondiscrimination policy on one occasion, but denied three other violation complaints.

The Vancouver Columbian reports that the Clark College Board of Trustees acknowledged its single violation on Tuesday, calling it a salary disparity.

School board officials say the other complaints were the focus of investigation and several closed-door sessions.

Officials say the $13,000 investigation resulted in proposed changes to current policies by 2020 including establishing standard practices for setting salaries for staff in interim positions and establishing a process for complaints made against higher administration.

Reports by Oregon Public Broadcasting say last year that employees of color felt alienated at the college.

Officials say more details about the complaints could be available next week after board decisions have become final.

