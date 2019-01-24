Connecticut high school places 2 on leave amid coach inquiry

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Two administrators at a Connecticut high school have been placed on paid leave amid an investigation into a coach fired after he was charged with sexually assaulting two students.

Norwich Free Academy did not publicly identify the administrators placed on leave Wednesday or give a reason for the suspensions.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that police are investigating school leaders in connection with a case involving fired coach Anthony Facchini.

Facchini, who was an assistant football and track coach, was charged in September with sexually assaulting two students in 2017, and police allege the school conducted only a cursory investigation into Facchini's alleged misconduct.

Facchini was fired last summer. He has pleaded not guilty and his attorney has previously declined to comment on the charges.

