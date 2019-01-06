Converse College to offer first doctorate degree

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Converse College this fall will welcome its first doctoral students.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Changes approved the school's request to become a doctoral degree-granting institution. The college will begin offering a 60-hour Doctorate in Professional Leadership, a doctor of education program, for two groups of 20 students at both the main campus in Spartanburg and the college's satellite campus at the University Center of Greenville.

The Herald-Journal reports the students will take courses in leadership, management, personnel theory, entrepreneurialism and legislative decision-making.

Converse began accepting applications for the new program last week.

