Cougar sightings reported on Lewis & Clark campus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lewis & Clark College officials say there have been numerous cougar sightings on or near the Portland school.

KOIN-TV reports a notice went out to the campus community alerting people of the sightings at the private college. According to the notice, there was a possible sighting at the undergraduate campus.

A sign posted near the college also warns of the sightings.

Surveillance cameras captured a cougar walking in the Dunthorope neighborhood last month near the campus.