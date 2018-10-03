Crash doesn't stop classes at Kearney elementary school

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Classes have continued as normal at a Kearney elementary school, despite a vehicle crashing through a wall of the school building.

Television station KSNB reports that the crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday, when the sport utility vehicle jumped a curb, crossed the school parking lot and crashed into a north wall of Northeast Elementary.

Police say the SUV crashed into a part of the school under construction that was not currently being used for classes.

Early estimates place the damage to the school at $150,000.

The 21-year-old driver of the SUV was treated for minor injuries and cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and possessing drug paraphernalia.

