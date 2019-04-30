Critics of Georgia school safety bill urge governor veto

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia bill aimed at keeping schools safe in the wake of mass shootings across the country has raised concerns among lawmakers and activists who are urging Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to veto the measure. They worry it will lead more minority students into prisons.

Critics of the proposal delivered a petition to the governor's office on Tuesday, saying vague language requiring schools to report suspicious incidents to authorities could lead to racial profiling and over policing.

Democratic Rep. Renitta Shannon of Decatur said a simple schoolyard fight between students could lead to a criminal record.

Roswell Republican Sen. John Albers has said the goal is to identify problems before they happen.

The measure also mandates that public schools receive threat assessments and conduct regular response drills.