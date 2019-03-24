Cyndi Lauper to bring star power to Vermont commencement

JOHNSON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's upcoming commencement season is going to have some star power.

Northern Vermont University-Johnson announced that Cyndi Lauper is going to deliver the commencement address on May 18.

The 65-year-old singer, songwriter and activist attended what was then known as Johnson State College in the 1970s. She didn't earn a degree but launched a career that included 15 Grammy nominations. She produced hits like "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," ''Time After Time," and "True Colors."

In making the announcement, NVU President Elaine Collins described Lauper as a "creative genius" and a "leading voice in issues of social justice."

The 65-year-old is known for her advocacy work in the LGBT community. She'll be awarded an honorary doctorate of letters.