Deal for former high school building falls through

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A deal that would have turned a Vermont high school into a co-working space has fallen through.

Bennington officials say the would-be developer must also pay back a $20,000 loan to the town. The Bennington Banner reports Charles Crowell had planned to turn the Bennington High School building into a for-profit incubator but failed to prove occupancy.

Crowell will now begin receiving invoices from the town to pay back the loan.

Town Manager Stuart Hurd says he isn't certain why a scheduled closing on the building fell through and he isn't certain about the status of the building.

