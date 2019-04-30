Debate over vaccine exemption spills onto other bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A key lawmaker who supports ending a religious exemption from vaccinations for public school students is insisting she's not using another bill to accomplish that goal.

Democratic Rep. Liz Linehan of Cheshire is co-chair of the General Assembly's Committee on Children. She urged members of the Education Committee to pass legislation that alerts school nurses and others who can sign off on requests for religious exemptions that they can't be fired for refusing to do so. A final tally on the bill is expected Tuesday afternoon.

The bill also makes changes to the religious exemption form.

Linehan said the bill has nothing to do with eliminating the religious exemption despite claims posted online.

But Republican Rep. Noreen Kokoruda of Madison says it's "the first step toward taking parents' rights away."