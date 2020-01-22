Delaware student, 15, charged with bringing gun to school

CAMDEN, Del. (AP) — A 15-year-old student accused of bringing a gun and a loaded magazine to his Delaware high school was arrested on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

The teenager was brought in to speak with administrators just after 10 a.m. for an unrelated policy violation when he told school officials he had a gun, Delaware State Police said. A 9mm Glock and a fully loaded magazine of ammunition were discovered in his backpack, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe added.

A school resource officer took the student into custody and police charged the teen with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone, the Delaware State News reported. He was arraigned in Kent County Family Court and released on bond to a guardian, the newspaper said.

The Caesar Rodney School District posted a notice at the top of its website Tuesday explaining the incident and telling parents that “at no time” were students and staff in danger, according to a district spokesman.