Detroit Children's Fund to invest in student education

DETROIT (AP) — A nonprofit seeking to improve education in Detroit plans to raise and invest more than $85 million into developing high-performing schools across the city and training teachers and other school leaders.

The Detroit Children's Fund says its plans through 2025 include developing a pipeline of quality educators through training and recruiting programs.

The group is working to bring new schools to Detroit to provide more quality options for students and parents, and also plans to invest in a high-performing charter school network.

The Detroit Children's Fund also says that through its School Collaboration Collective, four schools showing promise will receive full, long-term support to help improve student outcomes.

Funding sources include foundations and public and private entities.