Diversity conference at West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Military Academy is hosting a conference on diversity this week.

The sixteenth annual West Point Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Conference is being held Wednesday through Friday at the academy.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson is among the speakers at this year's conference, which is will emphasize building strong, cohesive teams.

The conference will include participation by West Point Alumni and members of the U.S. Army, as well as academy faculty and cadets.