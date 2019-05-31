Drag Queen Storytime at library goes on despite opposition

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Drag Queen Storytime for children at a Massachusetts public library is going on as planned despite opposition.

Meanwhile, a similar event at a Rhode Island library has been canceled.

Fall River Library Director Liane Verville says she plans to go ahead with Saturday's event despite about 50 calls from people opposed to it, and the promise of a silent sit-in by the conservative-leaning Massachusetts Family Institute.

According to the library, children "are invited to come in their favorite dress-up clothes and create their own crowns."

The Rogers Free Library in Bristol, Rhode Island canceled its Drag Queen Storytime, saying the town didn't seem "ready." The decision drew the ire of some town politicians who in a statement said the cancellation "runs in direct contrast to the library's stated mission of inclusivity and community."