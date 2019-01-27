Duke medical school apologizes over complaint about Chinese

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke University's medical school dean has apologized after an administrator admonished students over speaking Chinese in a school building.

Megan Neely, a professor and administrator in the biostatistics master's program, wrote an email Friday urging students to "commit to using English" in the building housing the program and professional settings. She said two faculty members complained about students loudly speaking Chinese in a common area and wanted to know their names.

In response, Dr. Mary Klotman, the medical school dean, wrote a letter to students in the program saying there was no restriction on using foreign languages in conversations with one another.

Klotman said Neely has stepped down as the program's director of graduate studies. Neely, who remains an assistant professor, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.