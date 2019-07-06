Early childhood program in western Illinois gets $2.5M grant

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) — A western Illinois school district is getting a $2.5 million federal grant to pay for early education programs for low-income families.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos announced the grant from the Department of Health and Human Services earlier this week. The money will go to the Rock Island-Milan School District's Head Start programs.

The goal is to promote school readiness for children from birth to age five. Families have to be eligible by income level.

Nicole Berry is a director of early childhood programs for the district and says they play a key role in meeting the developmental needs of children.

The district includes 13 schools in Rock Island and Milan and extensive early childhood education programs.