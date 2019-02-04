Education bill opposed by teachers advances to W.Va. House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate has approved a complex education bill opposed by teachers' unions.

The bill with components including teacher pay raises and a plan to open charter schools passed the Republican-led Senate 18-16 Monday. It now goes to the GOP-led House of Delegates. Republican Gov. Jim Justice has vowed to veto it.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael has said a main intent of the bill is to improve student test scores and performances.

The bill also would establish savings accounts for families to pay for private school and require teachers to sign off annually on union dues, among other things.

Teachers' unions plan statewide votes in the coming week to authorize a strike if necessary. Some opponents say the bill is retaliation for last year's nine-day teachers' strike.