Education board chair resigns over Pledge of Allegiance vote

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An attempt to have a Connecticut town's education board begin each meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance has led to the resignation of the board's chairman who said he doesn't want to be forced to recite the pledge.

New Hartford Board of Education Chairman Josh Adams resigned Wednesday after opposing a vote by the board's other eight members Tuesday to require each meeting begin with the pledge. The Republican-American reports the measure was introduced as a way to try to have everyone "on the same page" for at least one minute.

Republican board member Tom Buzzi says the measure was not meant to be contentious. Adams, a Democrat, says he shouldn't be forced to express dedication to ideals he lives by.

All members except Adams voted for the measure.

