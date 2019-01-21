Educators' coalition seeks reform at New Mexico Legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Proposals for improving public schools in New Mexico are being presented at the Statehouse by a coalition of educators, nonprofit advocacy groups and the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against the state Public Education Department.

New Mexico lawmakers are considering a variety of proposals for spending increases on public education designed to raise teacher salaries, extend the school year and overhaul bilingual instruction.

A coalition of teachers, school administrators, parents and others called Transform Education NM planned to announce its legislative agenda on Monday.

A district court judge says the state is failing to meet fundamental guarantees to an adequate education and has set an April deadline for the New Mexico Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to come up with a solution.