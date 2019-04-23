Elementary school closes after broken pipe floods classrooms

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A charter elementary school in Salt Lake City has canceled classes for the week after water flooded several classrooms.

KUTV-TV reports firefighters were called to the Guadalupe School after a fire alarm went off last Friday night.

Officials found that a broken pipe had caused the campus to flood.

School executive director Richard Pater says several inches of water covered five upstairs classrooms and that water spread to classrooms on the floor below.

The school has hired disaster cleanup crew.

The school says its night school classes for adults will continue during the cleanup, but its pre-K and elementary classes will resume Monday.

