Elevated benzene chemical level measured at Colorado school

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado health officials have announced plans to further testing after an air monitoring lab measured an elevated level of benzene above federal guidelines at a Greeley school.

Greeley Tribune reported Monday that the Oil and Gas Health Information and Response program conducted a 45-minute test at Bella Romero Academy resulting in its only unsafe measurement since tests began in May.

Extraction Oil and Gas operates a well pad about 1,200 feet (366 meters) from the campus.

Company officials say they are working with health officials to determine the cause.

Toxicologists say the program was developed to investigate community exposures to oil and gas operations after studies have shown an increased risk for people living near well sites.

Officials say exposure could cause headaches, dizziness and skin, eye or nasal irritation.

