Event to offer details about Kentucky scholarship program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky education officials say high schools students, parents and school employees are among those invited to join a Facebook Live event this week to learn about the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship.

The state Department of Education says the event will be at 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Department officials say a panel will discuss the scholarship, including eligibility, how to apply and what it covers.

People interested can visit facebook.com/helpwantedky to watch the live stream and submit questions.

Gov. Matt Bevin recently signed an executive order expanding the scholarship to eligible students enrolled in certificate, diploma and associate of applied science degrees in one of the state's top five high-demand workforce sectors. Those sectors are advanced manufacturing, business and IT, construction trades, health care and transportation and logistics.