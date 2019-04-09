Ex-Columbia U. exec gets over 3 years in prison in aid scam

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Columbia University official has been sentenced to over three years in prison for accepting kickbacks from unqualified students to help them secure financial aid.

Melanie Williams-Bethea was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan to three years and four months in prison.

Two former students at Teachers College at Columbia were previously sentenced to prison terms. One will serve a year in prison and the other three months.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the defendants collectively pocketed over $2 million.

Williams-Bethea was the former director of financial aid at Teachers College.

Prosecutors said the bribery and kickback scheme had lasted for years.

Williams-Bethea had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in October.

Two more former students are due to be sentenced later this month.